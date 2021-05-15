Danyelle Scroggins Launches GoFundMe Campaign for Speaking Tour

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
This is a campaign aspiring individuals can get behind of. Danyelle is a master of engagement and entertainment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor and award-winning Christian author, Danyelle Scroggins has launched a GoFundMe campaign for the first round of her speaking tour, her publicist announced today. The project is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/wanted-loyal-backers-for-my-national-book-tour?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer

If she reaches her 30-day goal, Scroggins will be able to build upon a first-class, marketing, publicity campaign, and publishing team to ensure that she has the tools she needs to succeed.

"This is a campaign aspiring individuals can get behind of. Danyelle is a master of engagement and entertainment," stated Fran Briggs, publicist to Danyelle Scroggins. "The author's platform includes exciting, bible-based dynamic messages and stories designed to spur on accomplishments and ignite laughs."

Scroggins says her purpose is "More than just about writing, it's getting the word of God to readers through other measures," she explained. "The word of God has already validated itself, and because I choose to use what is already validated and proven in my work, it is already profitable for achieving what God said."

Along with raising money, the Shreveport, Louisiana resident is recognizing her backers for their support by delivering rewards and perks.

Those who desire to back the project can visit the GoFundMe page. To contribute and stay up to date on the project's development, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/wanted-loyal-backers-for-my-national-book-tour?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer


ABOUT DANYELLE SCROGGINS
Danyelle Scroggins is the pastor of New Vessels Ministries in Shreveport, Louisiana. She is known for her exceptional literary and speaking contribution. Danyelle is the author of both Christian fiction and non-fiction books. To learn more, visit www.danyellescroggins.com. For sponsorship opportunities, media opportunities, and additional information please contact Fran Briggs, publicist to the author Danyelle Scroggins.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


