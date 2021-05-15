Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4200 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 4, 2018, in the 4200 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:24 am, the victims were attempting to park their vehicle at the listed location. The suspects approached the victims and brandished handguns. The suspects demanded the victims to exit their vehicle. The victims complied. One of suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The other fled in a separate vehicle.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Michael Fenwick, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.