Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,695 in the last 365 days.

Person of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seeks the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to a homicide that occurred Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:56 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to an area hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Deonte Minor, of King George, VA.

 

The person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

You just read:

Person of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.