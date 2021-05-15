U.S.-Based KCE Bed Launches The Revolutionary New Side Sleeping Electric Adjustable Bed
The innovative new design of the electric adjustable bed for side sleep by KCE Bed
KCE Bed, the side sleeping electric adjustable bed, invented for Your good night's sleep!”LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Area, Florida – In the 1970s, as watching TV and reading in bed increased in popularity, adjustable beds were introduced into the residential market. While users could adjust the angle of their heads and feet, the beds promoted back sleeping, doing little to ease a myriad of health problems known to negatively impact sleep.
Many individuals experience relief from conditions such as sleep apnea, snoring, acid reflux, heartburn, body aches, high blood pressure, and anxiety when they adopt a side sleeping position. In fact, side sleeping is the #1 natural sleep position as described by doctors and scientists.
With this in mind, Mary Ann Schell and Gavin Wilson invented the first-ever adjustable bed designed for side sleeping. The Kind Cuddle Embrace Bed (KCE Bed, for short), embraces users, encouraging effortless side sleeping to promote health, wellness, and a good night's sleep.
The revolutionary design of the KCE Bed adjusts the elevation of the mattress from side to side, embracing users in a comfortable and natural side-sleep position. This in turn offers extra support for the sleeper's back, helps eliminate pressure points on their side, and gives the sleeper an all-around better night's rest. The wireless remote-control system allows users to find their specific comfort position by adjusting both sides simultaneously or individually.
About KCE Bed
KCE Bed is a family-owned and operated small business in the state of Florida, USA. KCE Bed is not mass-produced and quantities are limited. Currently available in Queen and Full size in either white or pewter finish. Special order colors are available. KCE Bed is manufactured using quality materials: steel that is powder-coated for long-lasting protection in a stylish appearance, equipped with supportive wood slats that are spaced for airflow, intentionally assembled with slow-moving motors to allow you to find your perfect embracing sleep position. Provided with a wireless remote-control system for ease of use to raise or lower each side simultaneously or independently. The quality KCE Bed will last for many years and provide for an optimal wellness good night's sleep.
