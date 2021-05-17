Bevmax Office Centers Continue to Implement COVID-19 Best Practices at its Facilities in New York

An industry leader in providing office space in NYC is implementing the best safety measures to protect its clients and their guests from the coronavirus.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to reports (https://abc7ny.com/health/live-%7C-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-holds-covid-19-update/10606656/) from local, state, and national health officials, COVID-19 cases across the country are at a seven-month low. But to ensure the safety of all of its clients and their guests, representatives with New York City-based Bevmax Office Centers announced today that it is continuing to implement COVID-19 best practices at its facilities.

“We understand the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on you and your business, and we are committed to keeping your health and well-being our top priority,” said Rick Feld, CEO, and spokesperson for Bevmax Office Centers. “We take this very seriously and are determined to have the best and most effective response to the COVID-19 virus within our industry.”

Feld explained that Bevmax Office Centers has implemented a variety of COVID-19 best practices, including temperature taking, PPE masks, disinfecting, hand sanitizer, thoroughly cleaned restrooms, retraining all cleaning employees on the proper cleaning procedures, frequent cleaning solution changes to prevent the spreading of contamination throughout the facility, and more.

“For example, the temperature of all clients and guests will be taken before entering the center by a Bevmax Office Centers receptionist/manager with a Noncontact Infrared Thermometer (CDC compliant),” Feld revealed. “In addition, there will be only one mode of entrance to the center.”

Also, the wearing of masks or other face coverings approved by the CDC, according to Feld, is mandatory before entering the center and is required in all public areas of the center.

“Building cleaners will also be issued an EPA registered disinfectant to wipe all hard surfaces, and a spray and wipe disinfectant will be used with special attention to hand touched areas, such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, thermostat controls, and light switches,” Feld said, before adding, “Bevmax Office Centers will continue to evaluate and implement all best practices recommended by the leading health institutions and federal, state, and city authorities.”

