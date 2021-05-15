Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 6000 Block of Eads Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the 6000 Block of Eads Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspect’s vehicle struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun. The suspect assaulted the victim then snatched the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Wednesday, May 13, 2021, 23 year-old Rayshawn Wallace, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

 

