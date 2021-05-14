Arrest Made in a Missing Person / Homicide Investigation: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a missing person / homicide investigation that occurred on Friday, May 7, 2021, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:10 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a check on the welfare of an infant child. Upon arrival, officers located the mother, who was unaware of the infant’s whereabouts. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division responded to the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missing person’s disappearance.

The missing person was identified as 2 month-old Kyon Jones, of Northeast, DC.

Based upon the suspicious nature of the missing person’s disappearance, the Homicide Branch assumed investigative responsibility of the case.

The missing person’s remains have not been located at this time, however, based upon the information gathered during the investigation a suspect was identified and charged accordingly. Additionally, it was determined that this offense is domestic in nature.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, 37 year-old Ladonia Boggs, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Felony Murder.

###