Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301733

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021 at 01:12 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Vt Rt 14, Williamstown)

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Clinton Bell                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Timothy Smith

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/10/2021 State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of a rock that was thrown through a house window. Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks arrived on scene and investigation revealed that Bell had repeatedly gone to the residence during the night yelling at Smith to come outside and fight him.  Before Bell left the residence a rock was thrown through the front window.  Troopers made contact with Bell on 05/12/21 and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/30/2021 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of unlawful mischief and aggravated disorderly conduct. 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2021 at 08:30 AM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

