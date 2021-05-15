Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 21A301733
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021 at 01:12 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Vt Rt 14, Williamstown)
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Clinton Bell
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: Timothy Smith
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/10/2021 State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of a rock that was thrown through a house window. Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks arrived on scene and investigation revealed that Bell had repeatedly gone to the residence during the night yelling at Smith to come outside and fight him. Before Bell left the residence a rock was thrown through the front window. Troopers made contact with Bell on 05/12/21 and he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/30/2021 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of unlawful mischief and aggravated disorderly conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2021 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
