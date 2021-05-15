Middlesex Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300961

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/12/2021 / 23:15 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt100 & Daltons Rd, Duxbury

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Elberon Conaway

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/12/2021 at approximately 23:15 hours The Vermont State Police responded to a

report of a vehicle off the road near Rt 100 & Dalton Rd in the town of Duxbury.

Elberon Conaway, 23, of Waterbury was later identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Conaway was later questioned and admitted to driving the vehicle when it struck the telephone pole and getting a ride from a friend.

Conaway was released with a citation to appear in court for the offense of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/21

COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648