Middlesex Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300961
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/12/2021 / 23:15 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt100 & Daltons Rd, Duxbury
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Elberon Conaway
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/12/2021 at approximately 23:15 hours The Vermont State Police responded to a
report of a vehicle off the road near Rt 100 & Dalton Rd in the town of Duxbury.
Elberon Conaway, 23, of Waterbury was later identified as the operator of the vehicle.
Conaway was later questioned and admitted to driving the vehicle when it struck the telephone pole and getting a ride from a friend.
Conaway was released with a citation to appear in court for the offense of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/21
COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648