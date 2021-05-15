Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,701 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Violating of a Court Order & Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303344

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 4/14/2021 @ 19:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 Mansfield Rd Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: Violating of a Court Order & Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Hallam                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Fayston, VT

 

VICTIM: Edward Sheehan

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 14th 2021 The Vermont State Police from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a physical altercation on Mansfield Rd in the town of Fayston. Troopers responded to the residence in question. An altercation broke out between neighbors Sheehan and Hallam. The incident occurred on 117 Mansfield Rd in Fayston. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Hallam for Violating of a Court Order & Simple Assault. Sheehan was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 13, 2021.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/13/21 @ 08:30          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Violating of a Court Order & Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.