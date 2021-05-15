Middlesex Barracks/ Violating of a Court Order & Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303344
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 4/14/2021 @ 19:00 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 Mansfield Rd Fayston, VT
VIOLATION: Violating of a Court Order & Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Trevor Hallam
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Fayston, VT
VICTIM: Edward Sheehan
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 14th 2021 The Vermont State Police from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a physical altercation on Mansfield Rd in the town of Fayston. Troopers responded to the residence in question. An altercation broke out between neighbors Sheehan and Hallam. The incident occurred on 117 Mansfield Rd in Fayston. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Hallam for Violating of a Court Order & Simple Assault. Sheehan was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 13, 2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/13/21 @ 08:30
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648