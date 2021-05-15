Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A300860

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 4/14/2021 @ 19:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 Mansfield Rd Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Edward Sheehan

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Fayston, VT

VICTIM: Trevor Hallam

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 14th 2021 The Vermont State Police from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a physical altercation on Mansfield Rd in the town of Fayston. Troopers responded to the residence in question. An altercation broke out between neighbors Sheehan and Hallam. The incident occurred on 117 Mansfield Rd in Fayston. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Sheehan for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief. Sheehan was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 13, 2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/13/21 @ 08:30

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDE

