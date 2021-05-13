Utah COVID-19 Briefing: May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (May 13, 2021) — Click here to watch this week’s COVID-19 briefing.

ASL interpretation is provided. Traducción al español en Univision 32.

Some highlights from this briefing include:

We’ve administered 2,355,333 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

With the state’s economic recovery in full swing, there is no shortage of jobs in Utah. The Department of Workforce Services website, jobs.utah.gov, has 50,000 available job openings, while job listings aggregator Help Wanted shows 72,000 available jobs in Utah. Approximately 28,000 Utahns are currently receiving an additional $300-per-week federal unemployment insurance benefit. The $300 weekly stimulus payment, as well as the other federal unemployment programs, will end June 26, 2021.

For the last week of school, masks will no longer be required.

We want to thank community leaders for helping get the word out. The growth of vaccinations in our multicultural communities has continued to increase!

Lyft and Uber, which will offer free rides to anyone going to a vaccination site to get vaccinated.

