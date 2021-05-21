Sacramento Short Term Housing Leader, Key Housing Announces It 'Goes West' for Featured NorCal Listing for June 2021
Key Housing is a best-in-class short term and corporate housing service in California. The company is announcing a new winner of its coveted NorCal designee.
West Sacramento is not only close to Sacramento but to communities such as Folsom that are centers of the technology industry”WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated furnished housing service for California from Sacramento to San Diego, Santa Rosa to La Jolla, is proud to announce its May 2021 designee for Northern California. The coveted award has 'gone West,' going to the 'Capital Yards' complex at 777 5th St, West Sacramento, California 95605.
“West Sacramento is not only close to Sacramento but to communities such as Folsom that are centers of the technology industry,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “We find hard-to-find short-term housing in West Sacramento for busy corporate travelers who have been assigned to Northern California. Our May designee is a 'must see' property! "
Interested persons can view the West Sacramento listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/capitol-yards/. That listing is ideal for short term housing in Sacramento and West Sacramento and explains that when business travelers live at Capitol Yards, they are just steps away from Downtown Sacramento, Sutter Health Park, and riverside parks and paths. This modern, unique riverside community features exceptionally designed studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes loaded with tech features for connection and comfort. With amenities like a demonstration kitchen, sparkling saltwater relaxation pool and lush outdoor living spaces, downtown living is really starting to take shape. Beyond that, interested persons can visit the Sacramento short term housing page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/sacramento/ or, even better, reach out to a housing consult who can take stock about a business traveler's needs and then scour the hard-to-find listings to locate the best short term housing options.
Sacramento may not have the visibility of San Francisco or Napa, but it is a delightful community for the business traveler. Sacramento and its surrounding region have so much to offer. Choose from restaurants that pride themselves on farm-to-fork cuisine, to a variety of outdoor recreation spots. Known as the City of Trees, Sacramento has more trees per capita than any city in the United States. Just a couple hours outside Sacramento, the business traveler can find a variety of activities and places to visit. Located in the heart of Northern California, Sacramento is situated almost exactly between the Pacific Ocean and its beautiful beaches to the west. It is no surprise, therefore, that the coveted NorCal award for May has gone to this region.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
