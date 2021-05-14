Middlesex Barracks/Violation COR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301803

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Casey Ross

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/14/21 / 1516 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Donna Ln., Washington

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Todd Jones Jr.

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/14/2021 at approximately 1516 hrs Vermont State Police responded to a

report of a citizen dispute on Donna Ln., Washington. Investigation determined

Todd Jones Jr., 37, of Washington was in violation of his court ordered

conditions of release by being present at the residence.

Jones was arrested without incident and processed at VSP Middlesex. He was

issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Orange Circuit on 5/17/21

for the offense of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 - 12:30pm

COURT: VT Superior Court, Orange Circuit

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov