Middlesex Barracks/Violation COR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301803
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/14/21 / 1516 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Donna Ln., Washington
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Todd Jones Jr.
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/14/2021 at approximately 1516 hrs Vermont State Police responded to a
report of a citizen dispute on Donna Ln., Washington. Investigation determined
Todd Jones Jr., 37, of Washington was in violation of his court ordered
conditions of release by being present at the residence.
Jones was arrested without incident and processed at VSP Middlesex. He was
issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Orange Circuit on 5/17/21
for the offense of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 - 12:30pm
COURT: VT Superior Court, Orange Circuit
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov