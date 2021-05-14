Zemits Light Expert 2.0 IPL Laser device now available to MedSpa business in the United States
Aesthetic medical practices and spas can increase their revenue potential with new advanced deviceUSA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL – Aesthetic medical practices come in a variety of shapes and sizes from resorts to medical spas. The competition for clients in the MedSpa industry is intense with many individuals continuing to use an aesthetic medical practice as long as they feel like the results warrant the price.
Unfortunately, due to the cut-throat nature of the MedSpa industry, only a small percentage of practices are likely to achieve lucrative, long-term success. Many times, the practices that are the most successful are the ones that offer new, cutting-edge technology to deliver top-quality services to customers.
Advance-Esthetic, a leader in MedSpa equipment sales, has officially launched the Zemits Light Expert 2.0 IPL Laser to the United States aesthetic and spa market. The all-new device could revolutionize the treatments aesthetic medical practices and spas deliver to clients.
The powerful tool offers spa owners multiple functions capable of treating a variety of issues. The Light Expert 2.0 can be used for permanent hair removal, skin rejuvenation, to reduce skin pigmentation, acne therapy, and to remove freckles, facial blemishes, and skin lesions. The ability to use the Light Expert 2.0 in multiple ways means a spa owner can invest in one simple device to treat a number of clients rather than purchasing multiple IPL machines.
The Zemits Light Expert 2.0 works by using selective thermolysis. The technology is similar to lasers an emits a concentrated amount of light energy that is produced by a Xenon flash lamp in the broad spectrum of 400 to 1200 nm. Technicians can change the device’s filter to alter its power.
The MedSpa industry is likely to increase in customers over the next 12 months as the COVID-19 pandemic wears off. More individuals are likely to visit MedSpa businesses seeking treatments they had previously put off in 2020 and early 2021. Resorts and aesthetic medical practices can improve their services to customers by offering multiple treatments with the Light Expert 2.0. For more information on the Zemits Light Expert 2.0, please visit the official Advance-Esthetic product page.
