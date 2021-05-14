May 14, 2021 - Career Signing Days Events for 2021 to Occur in May and June

Date: May 14, 2021

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN - The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has announced Career Signing Day events for 2021 will take place in May and June. Texas Career Signing Day is an annual statewide event that builds on the concept of a signing day proclamation and provides an opportunity for TWC to recognize and celebrate high school students choosing to enter:

the workforce as a result of completing career certifications towards targeted occupations,

an applied learning opportunity like an internship or apprenticeship,

a Career and Technical Education program; or

a combination of all of the above.

“Texas is fortunate to have a diverse and dynamic economy that allows students the flexibility to pursue many career paths,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Events like Career Signing Days demonstrate the importance of learning valuable skills and preparing young Texans to be competitive in the future job market.”

Career Signing Days recognize the important step students are taking to ensure they enter the Texas workforce with marketable skills and on the fast track into promising careers. By earning certifications or college credit while in high school, students gain early exposure to the types of environments they’ll encounter either in the postsecondary classroom or in the workplace.

“Congratulations to the students who will participate in these events. Your successful career journey is just beginning,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “There is no wrong career path, and I hope these events inspire others to think outside of the box as they consider their options for gaining the skills to confidently pursue high-paying, exciting careers.”

Participating organizations will verify students are high school seniors finishing high school with post-secondary certificates or industry-recognized certifications in targeted occupations and are eligible to be hired by employers, enter apprenticeships, or other career pathway programs.

“Career Signing Day allows us to celebrate bright young Texans who have shown they have the work ethic, talent and persistence to pursue great careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas employers in high demand industries will benefit tremendously from this talented workforce and their highly sought-after skills.”

Visit here more information about Texas Career Signing Days and use these resources to continue supporting career exploration: Jobs Y’all, My Texas Careers, Texas Internship Challenge, Texas Reality Check, and Texas Career Check.

