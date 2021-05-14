Capital Area Technical Center Honors Everett Blair as CTE Student of the Year

Capital Area Technical Center is honoring Everett Blair from Erskine Academy, a second year student in the Law Enforcement program as CTE Student of the Year. He will complete 10 week basic training with the US Army National Guard, and Advanced Individual Training. He then plans to study Wildlife Biology at University of Maine Machias, with the goal of becoming a Maine Game Warden.

His accomplishments include:

US Army National Guard, promoted to E-2,

Registered Maine Guide,

Captain of Golf Team,

2 time golf coach’s award,

2020 KVAC All-Academic Award,

National Honor Society

1 st in the local SkillsUSA Law Enforcement competition

in the local SkillsUSA Law Enforcement competition Middle School volunteer basketball coach

Helping disabled neighbor

His instructor, Mr. Peter Couture, says, “Everett excels in professionalism, strong work ethic and integrity. He thrives on motivating in hands-on skills. Everett has proven himself as a leader amongst his peers.”

Everett is grateful for the opportunities the Law Enforcement Academy program at CATC has provided him. “We are pushed every week… The law enforcement class has provided me with a lot of first-hand knowledge, and life skills that will help me reach my goals.” He credits ride-along opportunities with the Gardiner Police Department and the Maine State Police as helping him see what it’s like to work in the field.

