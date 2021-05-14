Nellis-Harmon Intersection Lane Closures, Improvements May 17 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the Nellis Boulevard (State Route 612) intersection at Harmon Avenue will be down to one lane in each direction from 1 a.m. until 3 p.m., May 17, in Clark County.

The temporary closure is needed for milling-and-paving improvements as part of a $25.8 million, 10-mile-long upgrade project that began late last year along Nellis Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Craig Road. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project will remove and replace the existing roadbed and pavement, placing 103,000 tons of new blacktop or enough asphalt to pave over 9,000 average-sized driveways.

Other work calls for improving pedestrian facilities, adding mid-block crossings, plus creating handicap accessible ramps, sidewalks, and driveways. Additional improvements consist of replacing streetlights and connecting Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities through the corridor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.