Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,054 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1800 Block of 24th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the 1800 block of 24th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:19 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Dontra Harris, of Temple Hills, MD.

 

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34 year-old Jean Paul Kearney, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1800 Block of 24th Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.