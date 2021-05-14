Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1800 Block of 24th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the 1800 block of 24th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:19 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Dontra Harris, of Temple Hills, MD.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34 year-old Jean Paul Kearney, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.