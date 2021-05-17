APOTHEKE CO & She Hit Pause Capture the Essence of Summer with New Collaboration
APOTHEKE Co Partners with She Hit Pause Once Again to Launch New Incense and Glycerin Bar SoapsBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for summer, woman-owned fragrance brand APOTHEKE continues its collaboration with musician-turned artist She Hit Pause (Matthew Schwartz) to release new hand rolled incense and moisturizing glycerin bar soaps.
The new collection gives us a dreamy glimpse into a life of surf culture, world travel, and music. In addition to the two new products, APOTHEKE has brought back its iridescent candles made with She Hit Pause last May. The collaboration features three exclusive scents that are the epitome of summer: From a Rooftop in August, Swimming in Rectangles, and Candy Store. Each fragrance name is inspired by Schwartz's mixed media photography, which is featured right on the packaging.
From a Rooftop in August- White amber, crisp vetiver, and cedar wood balanced by wild lavender and green apple.
Swimming in Rectangles- Pure ocean cedar complimented by citrus, geranium, and musk.
Candy Store- Lush, milky coconut, vanilla, patchouli, and amber.
All APOTHEKE candles and bar soaps are handcrafted in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Made of glycerin, the limited edition bar soaps capture the fun and joy of warmer weather with bright colors, subtle fragrance, and natural moisturizing benefits to your skin. The new incense are hand rolled in India, offering a new way to enjoy your favorite fragrances and bring a sense of zen into the home this summer.
The APOTHEKE x She Hit Pause collection is available starting May 15 at https://apothekeco.com/ .
About APOTHEKE CO- APOTHEKE was founded in 2011 by Chrissy Fichtl and Sebastian Picasso, a wife/husband duo. Beginning with sourcing essential oils directly from farms, Fichtl self-taught herself about the beauty of essential oils and soap making. In May 2021, a decade since the brand was founded, APOTHEKE moved into a brand new 16,000 square foot facility in Red Hook, Brooklyn, with plans to open a flagship store later this year. Having expanded far beyond its modest roots, APOTHEKE products are now available at such retailers as Nordstrom, West Elm, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, CB2, and Crate & Barrel.
About She Hit Pause- Songs shaped like photographs. She Hit Pause is the work of musician turned artist, Matt Schwartz. Schwartz creates his signature style of images with Polaroids, Mixed Media, Experiments and Film. .She Hit Pause has collaborated with Levis, The Ace Hotel, Sixty Hotels, Facebook, Anthropologie, Billabong, Bloomingdales, and more. Fans of his work include, W Magazine, NYLON, Details, Design Sponge, Apartment Therapy, Design Milk, among others.
Jessica Hong
Apotheke
+1 718-596-1534
jessica@apothekeco.com