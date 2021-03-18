APOTHEKE CO & Framed Florals Welcome Spring with Brand New Collaboration
APOTHEKE CO Unveils "the Art of Floral Fragrance" with Floral Preservation Artist Lacie RZ Porta
“We wanted our customers to visually experience our approach to florals. They are classic with a modern twist. "”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off the first day of spring and celebrate
— Chrissy Fichtl
Mother's Day, luxury home fragrance brand APOTHEKE CO will release its latest collaboration with flower preservation artist and owner of Framed Florals, Lacie RZ Porta.
The two Brooklyn-based and woman-owned businesses have partnered to redesign two candles in the brand's most refreshing and floral fragrances, Hinoki Lavender and Magnolia Bouquet. Inspired by the two best sellers, Porta reimagined the candles with a fresh twist by designing prints featuring her pressed flowers, reviving the originals with a floral and modern aesthetic. Porta explains from the heart, "Working with APOTHEKE has been the ultimate dream project. After the year we’ve had, I’ve found creativity in thinking of warmer, healthier, and more relaxed days ahead. Flowers that relax and calm, peaceful moments at home, the strong women in my community, have been sources of inspiration through it all!"
The candles feature the stunning pressed floral prints designed by Framed Florals, which compliments the colorful spring hues. Hinoki Lavender is an earthy, soothing fragrance with notes of hinoki cypress, fresh lavender, lotus flower and sandalwood. Magnolia Bouquet offers a refreshing floral scent, with notes of magnolia, lemon, and musky woods. Each candle is crafted in Red Hook, Brooklyn.
Founder and owner of APOTHEKE CO, Chrissy Fichtl explains, “We wanted our customers to visually experience our approach to florals. They are classic with a modern twist and Lacie was our number one choice to collaborate on a project like this. She is inspiring!”
The APOTHEKE CO & Framed Florals collaboration will be available starting on March 20th on https://www.apothekeco.com/.
About APOTHEKE Co- APOTHEKE was founded in 2011 by Chrissy Fichtl and Sebastian Picasso, a wife/husband duo. Beginning with sourcing essential oils directly from farms, she self-taught herself about the beauty of essential oils
and soap making. In the summer of 2012, APOTHEKE opened their first factory, a 3,000 square foot factory in Brooklyn, New York. Having expanded far beyond its modest roots, APOTHEKE products are now available at such retailers as Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, CB2, and online at www.apothekeco.com
About Framed Florals- The concept of Framed Florals was born in 2015, the day after Lacie RZ Porta's wedding. Wanting to keep her wedding flowers forever, Lacie learned the way of floral preservation and combined the process with her clean and minimal aesthetic. Framed Florals is the combination of her creative outlets and passion for design. For her, preserving flowers means being able to relive the memories and feelings associated with our most cherished moments.
Framed Florals allows Lacie to combine sentimental subjects with modern design and decor. Since her start more than five years ago, Framed Florals has been featured in renowned publications such as Vogue, Buzzfeed, Domino, and more. Lacie lives in Greenpoint, Brooklyn with her husband, and 10 year old toy poodle, Tony.
Jessica Hong
Apotheke Co
+1 718-596-1534
email us here