APOTHEKE Co Tells a Personal Tale with New Mother's Day Campaign
APOTHEKE Co collaborates with its community to embrace all things raw, real, and heart-warming about motherhood with APOTHEKE Mama Campaign
Everyone defines motherhood differently, and we want this campaign to show our appreciation to the women in our lives who raised, loved, and inspire us each day.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Mother's Day, woman-owned home fragrance brand APOTHEKE Co unveils its latest campaign APOTHEKE Mama, celebrating the beauty and authenticity surrounding all things motherhood.
— Chrissy Fichtl
Motherhood is a unique journey for all- no two stories are the same, and the APOTHEKE Mama campaign celebrates just that. For Mother's day this year, APOTHEKE Co collaborates with the unique individuals within its community to share its honest, personal, and genuine perspectives about motherhood. From new moms to children reflecting on their own mother figures, APOTHEKE Mama dives into the multifaceted and dynamic perspectives of motherhood. Each day until May 9th, a different individual will be featured and a new story will be shared on the brand's social media channels and APOTHEKE Journal.
Founder and CEO Chrissy Fichtl explains, "As a woman-owned business and mother of two little girls myself, we know that Mother's Day is a personal day for all. Everyone defines motherhood differently, and we want this campaign to show our appreciation to the women in our lives who raised, loved, and inspire us each day. Here's to all the mamas out there."
Featured within each story and highlighted throughout the campaign are each persons top Mother's Day gifts, from candles, diffusers, soaps, and more.
About APOTHEKE CO- APOTHEKE was founded in 2011 by Chrissy Fichtl and Sebastian Picasso, a wife/husband duo. Beginning with sourcing essential oils directly from farms, she self-taught herself about the beauty of essential oils and soap making. In the summer of 2012, APOTHEKE opened their first factory, a 3,000 square foot factory in Brooklyn, New York. Having expanded far beyond its modest roots, APOTHEKE products are now available at such retailers as Nordstrom, West Elm, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, CB2, and Crate & Barrel.
