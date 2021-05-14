Corridor G, Oakwood Intersection project nearing completion

Once completed, drivers in the area will be able to do the following:
Heading SOUTH on 119, from Charleston, you can:
- Continue straight on 119.
- Turn right onto Oakwood Road heading west.
- Turn left onto Oakwood Road heading east, at the turn arrow.
Heading NORTH on 119, toward Charleston, you can:
- Continue straight on 119.
- Turn right onto Oakwood Road heading east.
- Turn left onto Oakwood Road heading west, at the turn arrow.
Heading west on Oakwood Road, from George Washington High School, etc.:
- You must turn right.
- To get back onto Oakwood Road heading west (what would have been crossing 119 under the old traffic pattern), head north on 119 to the new R-CUT near Hickory Road, go through the signal for a protected left u-turn onto 119 heading south and turn right onto Oakwood Road.
- To get onto 119 heading south, head north to the new R-CUT near Hickory Road, once again through the signal and turn left back onto 119 heading south.
Heading east on Oakwood Road, from the fire station, CVS Pharmacy, etc.:
- You must turn right.
- To get back onto Oakwood Road headed east (what would have been crossing 119 under the old traffic pattern), head south on 119 to the new R-CUT near Lucado Road, go through the signal, turn left back onto 119 heading north and turn right onto Oakwood Road.
- To get onto 119 heading north, head south on 119 to the new R-CUT near Lucado Road, go through the signal and turn left back onto 119 heading north.
This week's "WV on the DOT" podcast features in-depth interviews on the Oakwood Road Improvement Project with WVDOH District 1 Engineer Travis Knighton and Highway Engineer Trainee Ryan Canfield. You can listenhere.
