Flag Alert: Honoring National Armed Forces Day and National Peace Officers Memorial Day

On Saturday, please join us in honoring the many members of our military and law enforcement.  May 15th is National Armed Forces Day and National Peace Officers Memorial Day. 

National Armed Forces Day honors our service men and women of the military. Established in 1949, this special day celebrates our uniformed heroes each year on every 3rd Saturday of May.

Established in 1962 by President Kennedy, National Peace Officers Memorial Day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or who were injured in the line of duty. Peace Officers Memorial Day is celebrated annually on May 15. 

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: 

"We can never say enough to thank these officers and their families for making the ultimate sacrifice to protect us. However, we can honor their lives and their memories by pausing to reflect on all the ways they’ve made North Carolina a safer place." 

Read Governor Cooper's proclamation recognizing Law Enforcement Officers Month and Peace Officers Memorial Day here

Per US Flag Code, "The flag shall be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day, unless that day is also Armed Forces Day." Therefore all flags are to remain at full staff, Saturday, May 15. 

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

###

 

