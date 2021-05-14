The Outlaws Legend Harvey Dalton Arnold To Perform At Freight Train Blues 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVESTREAM MUSIC SERIES HONORING PIEDMONT BLUESWOMAN ELIZABETH ‘LIBBA’ COTTEN
PERFORMANCES BY AMYTHYST KIAH, JOHNNY RAY DANIELS, THE HAMILTONES, ALEXA ROSE, AND HARVEY DALTON ARNOLD
The Outlaws Legend Harvey Dalton Arnold will be performing at the Freight Train Blues Music Series on June 11, 2021. WUNC, the Town of Carrboro, Music Maker Relief Foundation, Soul Bag, and Artarie will present a livestream version of the annual Freight Train Blues Music Series, featuring concerts by “artist on the rise” (NPR Music) Amythyst Kiah, “enchanting new Appalachian voice [that] sounds like the soul child of Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton” Alexa Rose, sacred soul guitar master Johnny Ray Daniels, GRAMMY-nominated trio The Hamiltones, and Harvey Dalton Arnold, of southern rock legends The Outlaws each Friday at 6:30pm Eastern weekly starting on May 14.
The series, which typically takes place at Carrboro Town Commons, was filmed at The Fruit in Durham, NC and will be broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube is hosted by Hillsborough, N.C.-based nonprofit Music Maker Relief Foundation, whose mission is to tend the roots of American music. The series will also be streamed on Soul Bag and Artarie.
Each installment of the series will open with a rare archival performance from one of North Carolina’s Piedmont blues masters. These legends have either been showcased at previous Freight Train Blues performances or performed in Carrboro over the years.
Freight Train Blues celebrates the life and legacy of Piedmont blues legend Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten, born in 1893 in Carrboro, NC. Some of her best known compositions, like the now-standard “Freight Train” and “Shake Sugaree,” have been canonized into the repertoires of American popular culture, with the latter interpreted by the Grateful Dead. Her enduring legacy was featured earlier this year in a piece from Good Morning America, who said she was “a master storyteller.”
Freight Train Blues honors Elizabeth Cotten’s contributions to American roots music by highlighting the cultural significance, diversity, and vitality of her North Carolina community and its connections to artists across the nation.
Harvey Dalton Arnold is a North Carolina bred southern gentleman who took to the musical road in his teens. While playing bass for a band in Florida, he received an offer to audition for the now legendary southern rock group The Outlaws on a Saturday night. By the following Saturday, he already had a stadium gig under his belt opening for Johnny Winter and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He toured extensively and participated on classic albums with The Outlaws from 1976 through 1980. Always having a love for the blues, Harvey’s first solo release was a blues album. His brand new effort “Stories To Live Up To” on Music Maker Recordings is a collection of songs and stories that showcase his writing and influences. Opening performance: an archival video of outsider lounge music by Captain Luke and Cool John Ferguson.
Livestream each concert via the links below:
Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/MusicMakerReliefFoundation/live/
YouTube Live: https://bit.ly/2Z1lSRE
For more information: https://musicmaker.org/freight-train-blues-2021/
Harvey Dalton Arnold Press inquiries:
Billy James
PERFORMANCES BY AMYTHYST KIAH, JOHNNY RAY DANIELS, THE HAMILTONES, ALEXA ROSE, AND HARVEY DALTON ARNOLD
The Outlaws Legend Harvey Dalton Arnold will be performing at the Freight Train Blues Music Series on June 11, 2021. WUNC, the Town of Carrboro, Music Maker Relief Foundation, Soul Bag, and Artarie will present a livestream version of the annual Freight Train Blues Music Series, featuring concerts by “artist on the rise” (NPR Music) Amythyst Kiah, “enchanting new Appalachian voice [that] sounds like the soul child of Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton” Alexa Rose, sacred soul guitar master Johnny Ray Daniels, GRAMMY-nominated trio The Hamiltones, and Harvey Dalton Arnold, of southern rock legends The Outlaws each Friday at 6:30pm Eastern weekly starting on May 14.
The series, which typically takes place at Carrboro Town Commons, was filmed at The Fruit in Durham, NC and will be broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube is hosted by Hillsborough, N.C.-based nonprofit Music Maker Relief Foundation, whose mission is to tend the roots of American music. The series will also be streamed on Soul Bag and Artarie.
Each installment of the series will open with a rare archival performance from one of North Carolina’s Piedmont blues masters. These legends have either been showcased at previous Freight Train Blues performances or performed in Carrboro over the years.
Freight Train Blues celebrates the life and legacy of Piedmont blues legend Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten, born in 1893 in Carrboro, NC. Some of her best known compositions, like the now-standard “Freight Train” and “Shake Sugaree,” have been canonized into the repertoires of American popular culture, with the latter interpreted by the Grateful Dead. Her enduring legacy was featured earlier this year in a piece from Good Morning America, who said she was “a master storyteller.”
Freight Train Blues honors Elizabeth Cotten’s contributions to American roots music by highlighting the cultural significance, diversity, and vitality of her North Carolina community and its connections to artists across the nation.
Harvey Dalton Arnold is a North Carolina bred southern gentleman who took to the musical road in his teens. While playing bass for a band in Florida, he received an offer to audition for the now legendary southern rock group The Outlaws on a Saturday night. By the following Saturday, he already had a stadium gig under his belt opening for Johnny Winter and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He toured extensively and participated on classic albums with The Outlaws from 1976 through 1980. Always having a love for the blues, Harvey’s first solo release was a blues album. His brand new effort “Stories To Live Up To” on Music Maker Recordings is a collection of songs and stories that showcase his writing and influences. Opening performance: an archival video of outsider lounge music by Captain Luke and Cool John Ferguson.
Livestream each concert via the links below:
Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/MusicMakerReliefFoundation/live/
YouTube Live: https://bit.ly/2Z1lSRE
For more information: https://musicmaker.org/freight-train-blues-2021/
Harvey Dalton Arnold Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com