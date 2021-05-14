Biddeford Regional Center of Technology Honors Matthew Laflamme as CTE Student of the Year

Biddeford Regional Center of Technology has annouced that Matthew Laflamme a senior at Biddeford High School as CTE student of the year.

As a member of the Business Leadership program, Matt is described as:

Matt is easily one of the most determined and motivated students I know. While the detail to his assignment submissions are well thought-out and thorough, it’s the in-depth thought behind his questions and responses in class that are impressive.

Matt Laflamme

During his time at Biddeford Regional Center of Technology he created an app allowing businesses to tell customers how many people are in their facility before customers decide to enter (pandemic-focused). Matt initiated a meeting with the Executive Director of the Biddeford-Saco Chamber of Commerce to network with local businesses. This led to Matt working with the local public library who showed interest in utilizing the app.

Matt has not let the pandemic serve as an excuse to slow his passion for learning. As Matt said, “it’s been pretty challenging for me to stay positive and keep my head high. Even so, I’m proud to say that I bring my best effort to class every day, and strive to immerse myself in learning as much as possible as to not waste the opportunity I have to take great business classes through BRCOT.”

Along with his work at Biddeford Regional Center of Technology, he also participates in other extracurricular activates as a Youth-Led Research Team Leader, SMAA All-Academic Team Member, Model UN Team Member, achieved High Honors 2020/2021 School Year, and participated in Varsity Golf, Varsity Track & Field, NTHS Member, Volunteer Computer Programmer, and was a Journalist Intern for the Biddeford School District newsletter.

Matt will graduate with 15 college credits through YCCC in Business Studies and his future plans are to attend UNH to pursue a double major in General Business and Computer Science. He envisions himself working at a startup that’s doing something bold/innovative where he can, in his words, “wake up excited to contribute to.”

