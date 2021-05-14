Maine DOE Special Services Team to Host NY Times Best Seller Peter H. Reynolds for SPPS Meeting

An upcoming Special Purpose Private Schools Director’s Meeting provided by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Special Services Team with special guest Peter H. Reynolds, New York Times bestselling illustrator, who has created many acclaimed books for children, including The Dot, Ish, The North Star, and So Few of Me, to share his new book, Peace Train, written by Cat Stevens, illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds.

The public is invited to this virtual meeting which will be held on Zoom on May 26, 2021, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. EDT. Register in advance for this meeting: https://mainestate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qc-yuqTwvG9f4PwAb5Xkp2_YITmnJfGBq (After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.)

IN CELEBRATION OF THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF CAT STEVENS’S ICONIC SONG “PEACE TRAIN,” HARPERCOLLINS CHILDREN’S BOOKS WILL PUBLISH STEVENS’S PICTURE BOOK OF THE SAME NAME

New York, NY (January 12, 2021) – Cat Stevens, ’70s troubadour, singer-songwriter, inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and known to millions for his hits including “If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out,” “Wild World,” “Father and Son,” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” has partnered with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds to produce PEACE TRAIN, a children’s book celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the iconic song’s original release on his multiplatinum album Teaser and the Firecat.

Featuring joyful illustrations and the timeless lyrics of the much-loved peace anthem released in 1971, this hopeful picture book continues Stevens’s commitment to children’s education and shared love for people of all cultures and identities. Stevens invites readers to hop on the Peace Train and join its growing group of passengers who are all ready to travel together to a better world of peace and human understanding.

“I wrote these lyrics more than fifty years ago, and I know the words still boom as true and loud today as they did in the 1970s,” says Stevens. “It’s incredible to see how Peter Reynolds has made the words jump into life in brilliant style for a new generation with his joysome illustrations.”

To see Cat Stevens’ interview about The Peace Train on the Today Show May 11, 2021, click here: https://www.today.com/video/yusuf-cat-stevens-talks-about-turning-peace-train-into-children-s-book-111699525572