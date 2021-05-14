Interstate 90, Exit 59 Westbound On-Ramp Temporary Closure Scheduled in Late May

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 14, 2021

Contact: Ellen Erickson, HDR Engineering, ellen.erickson@hdrinc.com

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the Interstate 90 westbound on-ramp at Exit 59 (N LaCrosse Street) will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to all vehicle traffic. Westbound motorists are requested to follow the detours, and use Exit 58 at Haines Avenue, as an alternate route.

This closure will be in place through Aug. 31, 2021, and is related to increased safety concerns with traffic stopping on the ramp and the Interstate while ramp widening and construction proceeds. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the westbound I-90 Exit 59 vicinity.

This is the first phase of a two-year project to add the necessary auxiliary lanes on I-90 and to reconstruct the interchange at Exit 59 (N LaCrosse Street).

The overall completion date of this project is June 2023.

Complete Contracting of Rapid City is the prime contractor on this $17 million project.

Complete road construction information is available for this project at: https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/ and on https://sd511.org or by dialing 511.