Westminster Barracks / Serious Injury Crash

On 05/13/2021 at 1940 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a one-car motor vehicle crash on East Hill Road near the intersection of Peaked Mountain Road in the town of Townshend, VT (Windham County). Townshend Fire Department, Rescue Inc. and troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to the scene and found one juvenile, believed to be the operator, entrapped in the vehicle and unresponsive. Upon being freed from the vehicle, the juvenile was transported first to Grace Cottage Hospital and later airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. The driver is reported to be in critical condition at the hospital. Another juvenile, believed to be a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was treated at Grace Cottage Hospital and released. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. State Police will provide updates as necessary if more information becomes available. Due to the ages of the individuals involved, the Vermont State Police is unable to share any further information about them.