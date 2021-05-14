Lane Closure Begin Near Mt. Rose Highway Summit May 17 as NDOT Launches Multi-Year Highway Project

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures will begin May 17 at the Mt. Rose Highway summit (State Route 431) as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches a multi-year road project to repave and enhance two mountainous Tahoe-area highways.

Beginning May 17 through late June, single lane closures will take place Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at noon on Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to the State Route 28 roundabout as crews install roadway conduit and improve drainage pipes. While the majority of delays will be minimal, drivers can anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes with traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternating directions of traffic through the work zone.

Commercial trucks with air brakes will also continue to be prohibited traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway between the Mt. Rose ski resort and Incline Village from 8 p.m. Sundays through noon on Fridays. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound from Incline Village to Reno.

Through the coming three construction seasons, drivers should will see continuing shoulder and single lane closures on Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to Incline Village and State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to near Sand Harbor State Park as NDOT repaves and improves nearly 15 miles of highway.

Drivers can visit inclinehighways.com, dial (775) 560-0402 or e-mail inclinehighways@gmail.com for project information. Drivers can also sign up for project e-mails by texting INCLINE to (775) 242-9168.

State Route 28 from Nevada/California border to Ponderosa Ranch Road in southern Incline Village

Repaving- Four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.

Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe.

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and driveway accesses

An aging timber retaining wall on State Route 28 approximately a half mile south of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced with a soil nail wall.

Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe.

State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) from State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit

Repaving- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

New concrete barrier rail

Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened.

As many as 10,000 drivers travel the stretch of highway every day. The highways were last fully reconstructed nearly 14 years ago.