Lane Closures Begin May 17 as NDOT Repaves I-80 East of Lovelock

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures and brief ramp closures will be in place on Interstate 80 east of Lovelock beginning May 17 through fall as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves the interstate.

Single lane closures have already been in place on short sections of the interstate for bridge improvements this spring, but the start of paving will bring more significant lane closures that are longer in length.

Beginning May 17, single lane closures will be in place 24-hours-a-day on five-mile sections of both directions of I-80 from east of the Coal Canyon exit 112 interchange to east of the Humboldt exit 138 interchange. Reduced work zone speed limits of 55 mph will be in place. Brief closures of interchange ramps and frontage road lanes will also take place and will be noted in advance by roadway signage.

Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. Temporary rumble strips and radar-activated signs displaying travel speeds will provide extra awareness and visibility of reduced work zone speed limits for enhanced safety.

Approximately 25 miles of the interstate will be repaved, with one and a half inches of the old interstate surface removed and repaved with nearly three inches of inches of new asphalt, providing a smoother and safer interstate surface for the nearly 8,000 drivers who travel the area daily.