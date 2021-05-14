Stave Puzzles’ Virtual Auction to Benefit The Ellen Fund
NORWICH, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stave Puzzles is hosting a Virtual Silent Auction to benefit The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund which directly supports global conservation efforts for endangered species around the world. Up for auction is a one-of-a-kind 250-piece pre-crafted Stave Traditional puzzle, Guardian of the Band, by Simon Combes, valued at $2,895.
The virtual silent auction will begin on May 21 at 8 a.m. and will continue through May 23 at midnight. One hundred percent of the money raised will go towards The Ellen Fund’s mission to support endangered species. Access to the auction page will be available starting May 18 via their website, StavePuzzles.com
The Stave Traditional puzzle that participants will be bidding on depicts a majestic scene of a family of gorillas and can be seen if you check them out on social media (linked below). The puzzle will be ready for immediate delivery to the top bidder.
The Ellen Show is almost always on the television in the afternoon in the Stave shop. While the saws are buzzing away crafting puzzles, their artisans and staff follow Ellen on many adventures. One of their favorites being her endeavor to help endangered species through her fund. As a team, they decided it was time to help. But how?
They sat and puzzled until their puzzlers were sore and came up with a fitting way to raise money for the cause. As the makers of the world’s finest handcrafted wooden jigsaw puzzles, they decided there is no better way than auctioning off a one-of-a-kind Stave puzzle as part of their Stave Gives Back Program.
To stay updated on this campaign and to access the link to bid once the auction goes live, please check the Stave Puzzles website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Stave Puzzles, dubbed the Rolls Royce of wooden jigsaw puzzles by Smithsonian Magazine in 1988, makes the finest, handcrafted wooden jigsaw puzzles found in the world today. They have been bringing fun, challenge, and togetherness to families and friends since 1974.
