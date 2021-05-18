The Preview Channel™ Launches on Plex

The Preview Channel

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preview Channel™ (TPC/Company) The Preview Channel™ (TPC) one of the fastest growing free advertiser supported, linear and AVOD streaming OTT television channels has launched worldwide on Plex. TPC, which debuted in February 2019 exclusively programs the highest production value short form content consisting of first run motion picture, television, streaming and video game trailers and previews, ‘behind the scenes’ entertainment and interviews along with a variety of related in-house original productions, all formatted in themed episodes featuring the biggest stars, filmmakers, blockbuster titles and franchises.

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. Plex now offers more than 20,000 free on-demand movies and shows and over 150 free live TV channels in 193 countries, alongside access to other content, including personal media libraries, streaming music, and podcasts.

William Sager, CEO of TPC said, “The Preview Channel™ is the natural go-to channel for consumers as it has something for everyone to discover and can be viewed in small bites on the go or enjoyed in immersive long form episodes. With so much content to choose from and movies now coming back to the theaters, The Preview Channel™ is a unique channel and its standalone format additionally benefits consumers by allowing them to sample and ‘preview’ a wide variety of entertainment available elsewhere. We are delighted to be on Live TV on Plex, which is one of the early pioneers in the media marketplace and we are proud to become part of their family.”

ABOUT THE PREVIEW CHANNEL:

The Preview Channel™ can be seen in over 140 million households via Smart TV’s and in over 30 million traditional cable and satellite/telco homes.

On Smart TV’s the channel is available on Samsung Smart TV's in the US and Canada as well as on all Vizio Smartcast sets. In addition, it is carried on the following brands and manufacturers: Sony, HiSense, Panasonic, Funai, Sanyo, Sharp, Magnavox and Phillips. Also available at Google Play, Apple Store, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, T-Mobile’s PCS 'Metro Play' store, TiVo (set-tops), Zone TV, Comcast’s new Xfinity Flex streaming device, and its new Android TV app that can be accessed on devices like the Nvidia Shield, Sony Android TVs and the Xiaomi Mi Box.

On cable, you can see the channel on Comcast Xfinity X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour 2 TV, DISH Sling, CenturyLink Prism TV, AT&T U-verse, TELUS Optik TV, Bell Fiber TV, Frontier Vantage and FiOS, Armstrong Cable and others.

The Preview Channel™ has been Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018 under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805.

ABOUT PLEX:

Plex is a globally available one-stop-shop streaming media service offering thousands of free movies and TV shows and hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels from the biggest names in entertainment, including Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E, and Crackle. Backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins, Plex is the only streaming service that lets users manage their personal media alongside a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning all genres, interests, and mediums including podcasts, music, and more. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere. Watch for free here, and for hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment check out Plex blog The Gist.

For more visit https://plex.tv, follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

Press Contact:

info@thepreviewchannel.com

727-238-5550