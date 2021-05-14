OrlandoJobs.com to host HIREpalooza Virtual Career Fair May 18-19, Job Seekers Set Interview Directly With Employers
Central Florida job seekers will be able to schedule interviews with the employers they want to work for at HIREpalooza- May 18-19th
Job seekers can set zoom interviews directly with awesome Central Florida employers at HIREpalooza. Today's job seekers have all the leverage and it is time find a great job!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Florida job seekers will be able to schedule interviews with the employers they want to work for at OrlandoJobs.com presents HIREpalooza, happening May 18 and 19, 2021, from 9 am-6 pm. This event will feature over 60 Central Florida employers with open positions in various job categories, such as hospitality, healthcare, and education.
— Roger Lear
"Post COVID Hiring is alive and well! Tons of jobs but job seekers are sitting on the sideline. This event allows job seekers to set zoom interview with one or 65 Central Florida employers directly," states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. "For job seekers struggling to get interviews, or would like have 10 interviews in two days, this event will be a direct line to the hiring manager. For anyone looking for a job, this is an event not to be missed."
In addition to the live interviews, this event will feature career advice sessions from local career experts. Relevant topics to be discussed will include resume optimization, job searching techniques, and video interviewing preparation. HIREpalooza will also offer resume review sessions where job seekers can get helpful resources for crafting the best resume for the jobs they want. All open jobs will also be posted within the virtual career fair platform for 30 days starting May 18th.
OrlandoJobs is also partnering with Orlando Weekly and City District, along with the nine other Orlando Maine Street Districts, to provide free virtual booth space and five free job listings to Central Florida bars and restaurants in response to the workforce shortage.
"We have the virtual platform and are producing the job fair, Orlando Weekly has the voice to get the word out, and the Main Street Districts are connected to these businesses on the street level," said Scott Kotroba, co-founder of OrlandoJobs.com. "And all of us have a long history of working with bars and restaurants in Central Florida. They are essential workers for us. It just made sense for us to come together and try to help."
Companies participating in HIREpalooza include Tavistock Restaurant Group, Central Florida YMCA, Sonny's, Wendy's Corporation, Universal Orlando, Orlando Health, Orange County Public Schools, Aldi, and BJ’s. For more information, and to register for the event, visit the HIREpalooza event page. https://events.orlandojobs.com/events/orlandojobs-com-presents-hirepalooza-2021/
About OrlandoJobs.com: OrlandoJobs.com, part of the Great Job Spot Network, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida. With more than 100,000 visitors per month and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.org).
Alyssa Barker
OrlandoJobs.com
+1 407-645-4224
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter