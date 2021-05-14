Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Offender Locklear Absconds from Extending the Limits of Confinement

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Wilson. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

McLelland Locklear Jr. (#0755307) is a 43-year-old American Indian male who stands 5’11” tall, weighs 222 lbs., has black hair and green eyes. He has a pierced left ear and several tattoos: back (“Porche,” “Lumbee” and a picture of Jesus); neck (“MJL,” cobra snake, “Dog,” “R” symbol for ruff riders and “M.L.”); left eye (two red teardrops); right eye (Hatchard); left arm (Ghost face, “Pimp for Life,” Jesus and miscellaneous words); right arm (smoking joint, 110% thug and ”Lumbee”); chest (Chinese letters — Love Hurts); and stomach (Lumbee). Locklear was serving an active sentence for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. He had a projected release date of Sept. 5, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.

 

