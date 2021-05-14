Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction to Begin on Interstate 90 Exit 396 Ramp to Southbound Interstate 29

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May13, 2021

Contact: Jared Pfaff, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Tuesday, May 18, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin high friction surface treatment work on Interstate 90 Exit 396 ramp to southbound Interstate 29. The high friction surface treatment work will take three nights to complete.

I-90 Ramp traffic will remain open during the surface treatment work. Crews will begin working at 8 p.m. each night on the ramp.

The $1.3 million project will install a high friction surface treatment and durable pavement markings to various routes in the Sioux Falls Area.

Louis-Company of Lee’s Summit, Missouri is the prime contractor for this project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

To receive Sioux Falls Road Construction email updates, subscribe at: LISTSERV - Subscription Management - LISTSERV.SD.GOV.

Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. To unsubscribe at any time from the list, visitthe same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email used originally.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

