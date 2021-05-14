Construction to Begin on Interstate 90 Exit 396 Ramp to Southbound Interstate 29

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May13, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Tuesday, May 18, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin high friction surface treatment work on Interstate 90 Exit 396 ramp to southbound Interstate 29. The high friction surface treatment work will take three nights to complete.

I-90 Ramp traffic will remain open during the surface treatment work. Crews will begin working at 8 p.m. each night on the ramp.

The $1.3 million project will install a high friction surface treatment and durable pavement markings to various routes in the Sioux Falls Area.

Louis-Company of Lee’s Summit, Missouri is the prime contractor for this project.

