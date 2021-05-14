Structure Replacement to Begin East of Onida

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 14, 2021 Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, 605-773-5294

Pierre, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation announces that work will begin to replace a bridge east of Onida on 185th Street. The contractor has currently closed the road in preparation for structure removal to begin on Monday, May 17.

The contractor has set up traffic control to close the road and direct traffic around the work site. No onsite detour has been provided. Excavation for construction of the cast in place box culvert will begin shortly after the closure. The contractor anticipates five to six weeks to complete the box culvert construction at this location.

The completion date for the structure replacement is mid-July with an overall completion date for the project of Nov. 18, 2021.

The contractor on this $554,600 project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown, South Dakota.

For more information, contact Dean VanDeWiele with the South Dakota Department of Transportation at 605-773-5294.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

