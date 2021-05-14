Public School Districts, Nonpublic Systems and Special Purpose Schools

School systems that do not meet the instructional hours requirements are required to submit the official Affidavit for 2020-2021 electronically in PDF form to the NDE after the district/system school year calendar concludes. School systems will submit completed and notarized affidavits no later than June 30, 2021.

Access the 2021 End of Year/Affidavit Directions here:

https://www.education.ne.gov/affidavit-process-for-school-systems-2020-2021/