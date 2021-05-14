June 6, 2021 “Sail to Freedom NYC” Event

Announcing the historic event "Sail to Freedom NYC” a global celebration in New York Harbor commemorating the Bicentennial of the Greek Revolution of 1821.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday 6 June 2021, the heart of all Greeks beats in New York.

The anniversary organization “SAIL TO FREEDOM” celebrates the completion of 200 years since the Greek Revolution of 1821 with a stunning event that

denotes the significant contribution of the Greek shipping, the Greek Diaspora and the Philhellenes to the National Riot.

A GLOBAL ALIVE LLC initiative, under the auspices of the State Department for Hellenes Abroad of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Region of Attica and the Region of Central Macedonia, which is conducted with the support of the:

- Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce

- International Propeller Club of USA,

- International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus.

- AHEPA, Empire State District #6 New York State

- AHEPA, Delphi Chapter #25 Manhattan - NYC

- Ionian Cultural Federation

- Yacht Club of Greece

- Hellenic Lawyers Association of New York

- Hellenic Medical Society of New York

- World Hellenic Biomedical Association

- Hellenic Daily News N.Y.

- GSA

- Eastern Mediterranean Business and Cultural Alliance (New York City)

- Greece 200 Bicentennial Greece

- Of Metro New York and Long Island

- Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy (Tennessee)

- Sons of Pericles New Renaissance Chapter # 5 (Manhattan, NYC)

- Daughters of Penelope Evryklea Chapter # 36 (Manhattan, NYC)

Inspirer of the Initiative is Ms Evageline Plakas, publisher of the Hellenic Golden Directory and https://hellenicdailynewsny.com

Honorary Chairman is the billionaire Greek American businessman John Catsimatidis.

Presenter is the Greek journalist Evlambia Revi and the Director of the entire event is Kostas Kimoulis.

AMBASSADORS of the official campaign with spots are:

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Professional Tennis Player

Maria Sakkari, Professional Tennis Player

Eleftherios Petrounias, Olympic Games Gold Medalist (still rings)

Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Singer

Ioannis Melissanidis, Olympic Games Gold Medalist (floor exercise)

Panagiotis Triantafyllou, Summer Paralympics Silver Medalist (fencing)

Panagiotis Mantis, Olympic Games Bronze Medalist (Sailing)

Pavlos Kagialis, Olympic Games Bronze Medalist (Sailing)

Sakis Tanimanidis, TV Host

Clelia Charissis, Journalist - Poet

PROGRAMME “SAIL TO FREEDOM”

Venue: CHELSEA PIERS, PIER 62, MANHATTAN, Ν.Υ.

Date: Sunday June 6, 2021

Time: 2 - 5:30pm (local time New York)

PART ONE - OPENING CEREMONY

✓ DELIVERY OF THE GLORIFIED FLAG OF MANI (Start of the Revolution)

✓ SANCTIFICATION

✓ GREEK NATIONAL ANTHEM

✓ AMERICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM

✓ VIP SALUTATION

✓ KEYNOTE SPEAKER: KATHERINE ELIZABETH FLEMING, Deputy Provost, NYU and Vice Chancellor, NYU/ Alexander S. Onassis Professor of Hellenic Culture and Civilization in the Department of History at New York University

✓ Α POEM READING for the 200 years from the Revolution by Clelia Charissis, journalist-poet

✓ DANCE OF ZALONGO by the Academy of Greek Learning of DEMETRA VARSAMI

✓ AWARDS

✓ ESCORT VIPs - TEAM to the boats

PART TWO - THE MAIN EVENT

Parade, «Sail To Freedom», of Sailing Boats (CLASSIC HARBOR LINE NEW YORK, NY) from New York Harbor, Chelsea Piers 62 towards the Statue of Liberty.

✓ «Symbolic Show with an Aerial Choreography» by KATERINA SOLDATOU with the music composition of NICOS TERZIS in three parts:

Α) Enslavement

Β) Revolution

C) Freedom

PART THREE - CLOSING CEREMONY

✓ In front of the Statue of Liberty, garlands will be thrown at the sea as an act of honoring

the Greek Hero Warriors and the Philhellenes.

✓ Return to New York Harbor

The event will be broadcasted live through live-streaming, Tv direction by Kostas Kimoulis

with the technical support of https://xizmomedia.com

The event is Covid-Free and adjusted to the needs of hygiene, safety and protection of the public, in accordance with the legislation of the Health protocol.

To learn more about this event, purchase tickets, sponsor, and read about the Bicentennial of Greek Independence,

visit sailtofreedomnyc.com

For GLOBAL ALIVE LLC

EVAGELINE PLAKAS