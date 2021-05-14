Data Facts Welcomes Donna Kirtz to Background Screening Division

Background Screening company Data Facts announced they hired industry expert Donna Kirtz as Strategic Account Manager for their Background Screening division.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently announced they hired industry veteran Donna Kirtz as a Strategic Account Manager for their Background Screening division.

Kirtz brings a long list of accomplishments to this position. With 20+ years of Background Screening experience, she has succeeded in several industry roles that encompass Customer Service, Enterprise Implementation, and Sales. Tammy Henry, Data Facts’ Vice President of Client Success, is enthusiastic and optimistic about the addition to her team. “Donna understands our client and what they need from us. She will be instrumental in addressing their needs and providing proactive solutions that create a more seamless experience. I know that her drive and focus on customer service, along with her vast product knowledge, will greatly benefit all our clients. I can’t wait to see her make her mark!”

Donna is happy that her career path led to Data Facts. “My passion has always been to be a trusted client advocate and a problem solver. I will use my experience to offer improvements, compliance, and change management assistance that enterprise organizations can rely on. In my new role, my goal is to build trusted, dependable relationships and strategically work with clients on their business initiatives. I’m committed to helping them attain benchmarks as their organizations grow, change, and expand.”

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts. Because you deserve a better experience.

