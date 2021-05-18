What is a Grab-and-Go Binder, and Why Is It Essential to Have One?

Webinar Information on Grab-and-Go Binders and Why They're Essential Annalee Kruger, owner of CareRight, Inc. and expert in senior care social work Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

In an emergency, a grab-and-go binder can help you focus on people, rather than frantically searching for insurance cards and phone numbers.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an emergency, you have to make split-second decisions. If a loved one is unconscious or passes away, do you know what their wishes were? Despite all we can do to avoid them, most of us will end up dealing with an emergency situation at one point or another in our lives. On May 19 at 12:00 noon Central time, Advice Chaser is hosting a webinar on preparing for those crucial moments of crisis when emotions are high and stakes are higher.This event will delve into essential considerations like what to do if a loved one is suddenly incapacitated, how to direct resources, where to find important information like your mom's CPA's phone number and your dad's wishes for long term medical care.You can register for the webinar here Advice Chaser is a financial concierge service that matches clients with experienced financial advisors, and the company is proud to have Annalee Kruger as Our guest speaker. Ms. Kruger is a geriatric social worker and a longtime advocate for caregivers and seniors. She is also the owner of Care Right, Inc., and Plan4LifeNow. After more than 25 years of experience in working with senior citizens, Annalee understands how critical it is to have a plan in place in case something happens to you or to a loved one. She will discuss topics such as:• Types of legal and medical documents you should include in a grab-and-go binder in case of an emergency• How to approach difficult topics with your parents such as funeral plans, end-of-life directives, and Do Not Resuscitate orders• Unique challenges faced by families with aging loved ones, and how to prepare for progressive conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia• Simple, 5-minute things you can do today to be more prepared for an emergency“Emergencies can happen to anyone at any time. Annalee Kruger has compassionate and practical expertise on how to be prepared. If you have a grab-and-go binder, you can focus on taking care of your emotions and helping your loved ones, rather than stressing over bank account information and insurance cards. A grab-and-go binder is one of the best gifts you can give your family,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.To learn more about how to financially prepare your family for when an elderly loved one passes or in case of an emergency, talk to a financial advisor. With Advice Chaser, you can find an advisor who has experience with clients who have the same financial and familial situations as you do. To find a financial advisor who is a great fit for you or for a loved one going through a divorce, book a quick phone call here About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

