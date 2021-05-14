ICARO™ Media Group Announces Partnership with Leading Telecommunications Giant TIM Brasil

ICARO™ Media Group TIM Brasil

AI-Powered Media App Launches to 50M+ Brazil Mobile Phone Customers

I am extremely pleased to announce ICARO’s partnership with Telecom leader TIM Brasil, one of the largest Telecoms in Brazil.” — Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU B3: TIMP3;), the leading mobile phone provider in all Brazilian states with a national reach of approximately 93% of urban populations in Brazil.

The strategic partnership will deploy the “TIM NEWS” platform, ICARO’s AI-Driven white-labeled suite of apps and personalized media products, to more than 50 million TIM mobile phone customers. TIM NEWS will feature premium digital content from global and regional media companies and partners to enhance revenue, engagement, analytics and value.

TIM's owned and affiliated digital outlets, such as websites and apps, currently receive hundreds of millions of visits per month. TIM NEWS will feature digital articles and videos from premium Brazilian content partners while providing best-in-class global, national and regional Breaking News, Sports, Entertainment, Business, Lifestyle and Music powered by ICARO Media Group’s content aggregation, video exchange and artificial intelligence technology.

“I am extremely pleased to announce ICARO’s partnership with Telecom leader TIM Brasil, one of the largest Telecoms in Brazil,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “It has been a pleasure working with Mr. Ciuchini and his technology, marketing and advertising teams to launch the most advanced AI-driven news and media technology platforms. With a hyper-focused and personalized media app, TIM News will provide fast-breaking news from regional and global verifiable sources. Together, TIM and ICARO will provide unique, valuable and relevant personalized media experiences with advanced zero-rated data technologies to an active, growing customer base of more than 50M subscribers.”

Renato Ciuchini, Head of Strategy and Transformation at TIM Brasil, is confident that the partnership with ICARO will help the company consolidate new opportunities with client relationships in digital environments: “Our biggest asset is our client base, formed of more than 50 million-plus users. We have been working since the end of 2020 to improve the user experience and add additional services made possible through partnerships with brands and sponsors. The ICARO partnership will allow us to supply relevant premium content to users, fulfilling this request from our clients in the most effective way.”

# # #

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 135M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About TIM Brasil

To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, which operates throughout Brazil with telecommunications services, focused on the pillars of innovation, customer experience and agility. The company is recognized for leading important movements in the market since the beginning of its operations in the country and is at the forefront of society's digital transformation, in line with the signature of the brand: "Imagine possibilities". Since 2015, it has been a leader in 4G coverage in Brazil, connecting, including the countryside, to enable innovation in agribusiness. It was a pioneer in the activation of 5G networks in the country, with the creation of Living Labs in 2019, and is ready for the next generation of mobile networks.

TIM values diversity and promotes an ever more inclusive culture, with a work environment based on respect. The company is committed with best practices in Environmental, Social and Governance, and that is why it is part of important portfolios in the Brazilian Stock Market, such as S&P/B3 Brazil ESG, Efficient Carbon Index (ICO2) and Business Sustainability Index (ISE), being the Telecom operator for longer consecutive years in this list (13 years). TIM is also part of B3 New Market, acknowledged as the highest level of Corporate Governance, and it was the first Telecom company recognized by the Controller General of the Union (CGU) with the "Pró-ética" seal.

