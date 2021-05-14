Business Coach Debra Rothschild to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW ATHENS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone wants to know: How can I grow my business faster? Whether you have been in business a long time or just starting out, developing the best habits and techniques will set you above the rest and make people want to do business with you.

Debra Rothschild is a business coach specializing in direct sales, traditional sales and executive coaching.

“This is sales training, personal development and leadership training all wrapped in one giant chocolate roll,” says Debra. “Everyone has an egg inside them. The egg just has to be tapped a bit for that little chick to come out. My job is to find that egg and crack it.”

Debra works with people who have the capacity to be great at direct sales, but just need a little guidance before they’re thrown into the fire. Together, Debra and her clients develop a Success Forward® plan to help you discover why you’re stuck and what must change for you to move forward.

“My clients are not going to ask me anything that I have not personally experienced,” says Debra.

Debra is a powerful listener. So much so that she’s made all her money with her phone.

Prior to launching her coaching practice, Debra made $2 million in the direct sales industry. How did she do it?

“I glued my ego to the bottom of my shoe and learned every skill known to man to communicate with people,” says Debra. “God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason; we should be listening twice as much as we speak. Without communication there is no way that you can uncover a problem to solve it. Working with a coach gave me a higher level of self-control, self-discipline, which provided me with the platform to become a master communicator.”

In the wake of COVID-19, Debra says she has never seen such explosive growth take place among her direct sales clients.

“All companies of all clients that I've worked with have exploded,” says Debra. “I am most proud that God has equipped me with the ability to turn someone’s life around and fulfill their dreams.”

Debra was awarded Coach of the Year in 2020 and has accrued over 19,000 hours of paid coaching time.

Close Up Radio will feature Debra Rothschild in an interview with Jim Masters on May 18th at 12pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on May 25th and June 1st at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.debrarothschild.com