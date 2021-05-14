Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,057 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina WIC Participants Receive Benefit Increase for Purchasing Fruits and Vegetables

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 12, 2021  

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) is making it easier for program participants to purchase more healthy produce by temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit (CVB) for fruit and vegetable purchases beginning June 1, 2021.

All CVBs for eligible women and children will increase from $9-11 per month to $35 per month through September 30, 2021. This increase comes after President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 into law on March 11, 2021. The law allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to temporarily raise the amount of CVBs available for purchasing fruits and vegetables.

South Carolina’s WIC program is managed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

This increase allows some families to purchase nearly three times the fruits and vegetables for three consecutive months,” said Berry Kelly, State WIC director. “We are excited to provide the opportunity for our WIC families to fill up on extra fruits and vegetables.”

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers statewide. SC WIC serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age 5, and the program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services.

Learn more at https://scdhec.gov/wic.

You just read:

South Carolina WIC Participants Receive Benefit Increase for Purchasing Fruits and Vegetables

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.