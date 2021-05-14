VSP-Rutland Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint/ Interference With Emergency Services.
CASE#: 21B401808
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 13, 2021 / 2033 hours
LOCATION: Rutland Town
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree / Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Adam T. Howe
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 13, 2021, at approximately 2033 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Rutland.
Investigation revealed Howe attempted to cause, or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member, and restrained that family or household member while preventing or attempting to prevent access to emergency services.
Howe was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police in Rutland Town for processing.
He was later transported to the Southern State Correctional facility where he was held without bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: May 14, 2021 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.