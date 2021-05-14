Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,056 in the last 365 days.

VSP-Rutland Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint/ Interference With Emergency Services.

CASE#: 21B401808

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: May 13, 2021 / 2033 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Adam T. Howe

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 13, 2021, at approximately 2033 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Rutland.

 

Investigation revealed Howe attempted to cause, or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member, and restrained that family or household member while preventing or attempting to prevent access to emergency services. 

 

Howe was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police in Rutland Town for processing.

 

He was later transported to the Southern State Correctional facility where he was held without bail.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF        

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: May 14, 2021 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP-Rutland Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint/ Interference With Emergency Services.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.