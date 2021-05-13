Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3700 Block of 1st Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the 3700 block of 1st Street, Southeast. 

 

At approximately 8:22 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s property.  A struggle ensued and the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s property.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, 29 year-old Jaffekka Harris, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

