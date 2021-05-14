FW: ROAD CLOSURE- I 89 S IN THE AREA OF WHALES TAILS

THE LEFT LANE ONLY IS OPEN AT THIS TIME

I 89 southbound in the area of the Whales Tails is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.