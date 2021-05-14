GoTen.com Supporting Integration with Shopify To Automate Dropshipping
The leading professional dropshipping platform, GoTen.com, announced that the integration with Shopify was rolling out from May 7, 2021.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading professional dropshipping platform, GoTen.com, announced that the integration with Shopify was rolling out from May 7, 2021. Subsequent to the integration with multiple online marketplaces including Amazon, eBay, Wish, and so on, this is a remarkable newly supported synchronization function that can help Shopify dropshipping sellers amazingly simplify the process of order management and logistics tracking, which contributes to sellers' more efforts in the selling strategies.
Fast and Easy Shopify Integration Supported by GoTen
It was reported that Shopify's total revenues improved 110% from the year-ago quarter's figure, resulting from the unprecedented e-commerce boom since the outbreak of the pandemic. This also reflects the trend of running Shopify stores to meet the increasing demand for online shopping.
Aiming to provide Shopify sellers with a more convenient dropshipping experience, the GoTen dropshipping platform starts to support integration with Shopify, which will greatly simplify the order synchronization process. Online retailers need only 3 steps to achieve the remarkable function. Only by simply logging in to the Shopify store account to give the authorization to store synchronization and location information, can the GoTen members start mapping SKU and logistics. Then it will be much easier for dropshipping sellers to track logistics information and avoid out-of-stock status. Notably, more than 1 Shopify account can be added so that online sellers running different stores will enjoy a much more simplified dropshipping experience.
Enhanced Order Processing Provided by GoTen's Shopify Integration
Thanks to the successful integration with Shopify, orders will be automatically synced all the way so that users of the GoTen platform can monitor stock updates from the suppliers and keep track of logistics information for consumers, which gives Shopify store owners full access to all-round order supervision. This will empower online retailers to centralize the selling strategies, marketing methods, and more to boost sales.
Additionally, the GoTen platform has supported the integration with Amazon, Wish, eBay and more to sync orders for other dropshipping sellers. Similarly, this allows online retailers using GoTen to build order automation that can save time and effort. The enhanced efficiency will contribute to more energy in the marketing methods and selling strategies.
Higher Dropshipping Sales for Shopify Dropshipping Sellers
For online retailers placing orders on GoTen, the dropshipping platform offers free and fast shipping, backed by overseas warehouses of ZongTeng, the parent company of GoTen. Over 20,000+ hot products containing home & garden, sports & fitness, toys, tools, electronics, and more are supported to be delivered to regions in United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other European countries, which ensures better customer satisfaction and desired profit margin.
Notably, GoTen.com's Mega Sale is in full swing, which serves as a great promotional activity for all dropshipping sellers to drive revenues by dropshipping these top-selling items with great deals.
Wrapping up
GoTen dropshipping platform, since the establishment of its global site, has always been dedicated to offering an extraordinary and remarkable dropshipping service for every online retailer. This time is no exception. With the launch of Shopify integration with GoTen system, it is expected that each GoTen user will enjoy a more promising Shopify dropshipping business.
About GoTen
GoTen.com is a professional dropshipping and wholesale supplier under ZongTeng Group since 2007. It benefits from all ZongTeng's supply chain resources, including GoodCang, YunExpress, and WorldTech.
Since the launch of the GoTen global site, the GoTen Dropshipping Platform attracts thousands of visitors worldwide every day, registering considerable surges in sales with 20,000+ profitable SKUs. Additionally, based on big data-based research, its free product recommendations aim to make dropshipping easier on Amazon, eBay, Wish, Walmart, and other online marketplaces.
No membership fees, only minutes to get started. GoTen makes it easier for everyone to launch and boost their online business.
