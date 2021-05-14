InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam Improves Sustainable Operations In Challenging Times
First certified in 2014, Green Globe recertified the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam earlier this yearLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam is a five-star hotel situated on the banks of the Amstel River, characterized by a rich history of genuine hospitality and exceptional luxury. The hotel received its first guests in 1867 and is renowned for its majestic appearance and homely warmth.
Despite difficulties arising during Covid-19 restrictions, the hotel was able to make some improvements in its sustainable operations and supported those in need in the community during challenging times.
Green Operations
In compliance with Covid-19 regulations, the hotel was closed for several months but reopened its doors in July 2020. As a result, energy and water savings increased during this period due to low room occupancy. Although there was a downturn in overall business last year, new measures were implemented including contactless procedures and digitization in the form of QR codes.
Community Assistance Programs
Although many social initiatives were put on hold last year, pillows and sheets were donated by the hotel to the De Regenboog Groep charity for homeless people. In addition, retired duvets and pillows were also donated to Leger des Heils (the Dutch arm of The Salvation Army) and cheerful Easter eggs were given to the children’s hospital. InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam continues to support the Doppen sparen voor de geleidehond (Save Caps for Guide Dogs) program by collecting plastic bottle caps at the hotel’s canteen. For every kilo of bottle caps collected, KNGF Guide Dogs receives a monetary contribution.
Covid-19 Measures and Procedures
New and extensive health and safety measures are in place at the property in line with the latest news, protocols, and tools provided by the Dutch government and leading health experts in The Netherlands. Continuous intensive deep cleaning of common areas and sanitization procedures are in place throughout the entire property, one-way walking routes are clearly demarcated, hand sanitizers are conveniently located in the hotel and contactless payment procedures are in place.
You can view InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam’s full Sustainability Policy and CSR Brochure here.
