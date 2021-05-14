Bays Gardens Resorts Win Sustainability Awards in St. Lucia
Green Globe member Bay Gardens Resorts has won two sustainability awards in acknowledgement of their ongoing best practices and green effortsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified three Bay Gardens Resorts - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa in the Caribbean. The resorts retain their Gold status in 2021.
Laudra Maurille-Willie, Human Resource Manager at Bay Gardens Resorts said, “Our Bay Gardens Resorts family remains steadfast in our dedication to embracing and implementing best practices which protect and preserve the environment. We continue to work collaboratively to accelerate initiatives which promote the sustainable development of small island developing states. We envision becoming a leader in sustainably providing innovative, authentic Caribbean hospitality by developing our team members’ skills as well as enhancing the communities around us.”
In 2019, Bay Gardens Resorts won two sustainability awards in acknowledgement of their ongoing best practices and overall green efforts. At the annual 2019 St. Lucia Business Awards held by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Bay Gardens Resorts won the Environmental Stewardship Award for their green initiatives. This included their reduction of single-use plastics, decreasing energy usage and boosting the use of locally sourced produce in kitchens. This is the resorts’ ninth business award and its first Environmental Stewardship award win.
Bay Gardens Resorts was also announced as Runner-up in the Environmental Sustainability category at the 2019 Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) Awards in Miami, Both these wins were a resounding success for management and staff at all three resorts.
In the same year, Bay Gardens Resorts was the first resort group to be certified Gold status by Green Globe in St. Lucia. Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa are recognized for their sustainability initiatives, many of which set new standards in the Caribbean for green tourism.
Reducing Single-use Waste
As part of the resorts’ waste management strategy, initiatives have included the successful phase out of single-use plastics in favour of biodegradable vessels and utensils made from wood, paper, compostable plastic or sugar cane bagasse. This eco-friendly approach was expanded to include Polystyrene (Styrofoam)products that are no longer in use at any of the properties. Furthermore, environmentally friendly soap dispensers have replaced single-use plastic bottles at all properties.
Energy Conservation
Other ecological innovations include GEM Link occupancy sensors in guest rooms, which reduce energy for each occupied room by 20%. Converting air conditioners to energy-efficient inverter units also conserves energy as does lighting that is being upgraded to LEDs across all properties.
St. Lucia Economic Development
To stimulate regional economic development and minimize environmental impacts at the island resorts, a farm-to-table menu has been started to reduce total food miles.
Covid-19 Health and Safety Protocols
Bay Gardens Resorts reopened its doors in June 2020 after a temporary lockdown period. All three resorts have implemented a range of stringent health and sanitization measures reassuring guests that specific steps have been taken to mitigate the spread of disease. Protocols include the increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization procedures in public spaces, washrooms, beach and pool facilities, and the interior and exterior of hotel shuttles. Restaurant tables and chairs, doors and all doorknobs are also cleaned and disinfected regularly.
Guest rooms are thoroughly sterilized and nonessential items such as pens, directories, note pads, coffee and tea provided on request only. In addition, contactless sanitizers and handwashing stations are positioned in high-traffic areas.
Checking of temperatures and symptoms of guests and team members are carried out at individual properties, each of which is in close proximity to a medical center and a respiratory clinic. Social distancing is in place for shuttles, restaurants, the front desk, the pool and the beach.
About Bay Gardens Resorts
Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Waters Edge by Bay Gardens Resorts - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach.
For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
